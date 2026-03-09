Airspace Restrictions Prompt IndiGo Diversions Mid-Flight

An IndiGo flight scheduled to reach Manchester had to return to Delhi after airspace restrictions emerged over Eritrea, sources revealed. This setback followed a similar diversion of a London-Mumbai flight to Cairo, prompted by the same prohibitive airspace issues.

The Manchester-bound flight, utilizing a leased Boeing 787, remained in the air for over twelve hours before touching down back in the national capital. This interruption connects to measures taken due to ongoing conflicts in West Asia, according to an official statement from IndiGo.

Operating European routes with leased Norse Atlantic Airways aircraft, IndiGo is navigating new, longer paths over Africa due to regulatory limitations on Middle Eastern airspaces. The adjustments involve bypassing traditional Middle Eastern routes, therefore impacting travel times and operational plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)