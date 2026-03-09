Left Menu

G7 Opts Out of Oil Reserve Release Amid Iran Conflict

The Group of Seven industrialized nations decided against using strategic reserves to offset oil price impacts from the Iran war. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized their readiness to stabilize markets, including strategic stockpiling, if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized countries have collectively chosen not to deploy their strategic oil reserves at this time, despite ongoing concerns about the impact of the Iran war on global oil prices.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, leading the G7 finance ministers' meeting, stated, "We're not there yet," suggesting that the group is not ready to resort to using their reserves as a countermeasure.

Lescure assured reporters in Brussels that the G7 is prepared to implement necessary and coordinated actions to stabilize market conditions, including the potential use of strategic stockpiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

