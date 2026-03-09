Left Menu

Oil Crisis Deepens Amid Middle East Conflict

Oil prices soared to near $120 per barrel as tensions in the Middle East escalated, impacting global financial markets. Iran's appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader and subsequent attacks on oil infrastructure have hindered oil supply, causing price volatility and economic concerns worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:54 IST
Oil Crisis Deepens Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The global oil market faced a turbulent Monday as prices neared $120 per barrel, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Iran's ongoing conflict has disrupted production and shipping, causing a spike in oil prices and impacting financial markets worldwide.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate reached highs above $119 per barrel before easing slightly. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested tapping into strategic reserves, a move the Group of Seven decided against, for now, citing readiness to take coordinated steps if necessary.

Iran's naming of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader signaled continued defiance as Israeli and US strikes persisted. Attacks on key infrastructure like Bahrain's desalination plant and refinery have heightened supply concerns, pushing energy prices higher and straining economies dependent on Middle Eastern oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026