Kashmere Gate ISBT: Turning Spaces into Revenue Hubs

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to transform the bustling Kashmere Gate ISBT by leasing commercial spaces to generate revenue. This strategy, aimed at tapping into the heavy foot traffic at the terminal, involves identifying around 20 spaces for retail use. Officials reported this move on Monday, emphasizing its potential to enhance commuter amenities.

The initiative includes a range of commercial activities, from retail shops to service outlets, all strategically located within this central Delhi hub. A tender inviting companies has been announced, hoping to attract reputed operators to develop customer-friendly setups. This effort comes as part of DTIDC's mandate for sustainable revenue and improved commuter facilities.

Officials outlined the plan to offer these spaces on a two-year license, extendable by another year. The spaces will initially be rented out at a reserve price of Rs 800 per sq ft per month. The DTC's financial struggles, underscored by rising liabilities and missed advertising opportunities, underscore the urgency of this initiative. This move marks a significant step towards economic recovery and maximizing the utility of existing spaces.