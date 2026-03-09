Left Menu

Kashmere Gate ISBT: Turning Spaces into Revenue Hubs

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans to lease commercial spaces at Kashmere Gate ISBT, aiming to boost revenue and enhance commuter facilities. Twenty spots identified for retail development, the initiative aims to capitalize on high footfall. Licenses will be issued for two years with potential extensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:08 IST
Kashmere Gate ISBT: Turning Spaces into Revenue Hubs
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to transform the bustling Kashmere Gate ISBT by leasing commercial spaces to generate revenue. This strategy, aimed at tapping into the heavy foot traffic at the terminal, involves identifying around 20 spaces for retail use. Officials reported this move on Monday, emphasizing its potential to enhance commuter amenities.

The initiative includes a range of commercial activities, from retail shops to service outlets, all strategically located within this central Delhi hub. A tender inviting companies has been announced, hoping to attract reputed operators to develop customer-friendly setups. This effort comes as part of DTIDC's mandate for sustainable revenue and improved commuter facilities.

Officials outlined the plan to offer these spaces on a two-year license, extendable by another year. The spaces will initially be rented out at a reserve price of Rs 800 per sq ft per month. The DTC's financial struggles, underscored by rising liabilities and missed advertising opportunities, underscore the urgency of this initiative. This move marks a significant step towards economic recovery and maximizing the utility of existing spaces.

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026