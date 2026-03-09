Empowering India's MSMEs: Market Access Through Strategic FTAs

The Narendra Modi-led government is strategically advancing India's MSMEs by facilitating enhanced market access through key free trade agreements. Union Minister Jitin Prasada called on enterprises to prioritize quality and adhere to international standards to maximize benefits.

Speaking at a Ficci FLO event, Prasada highlighted India's proactive engagements in negotiating free trade agreements, emphasizing the country's strong bargaining position. He noted ongoing discussions with the EU and the United States, along with efforts to secure agreements with other nations.

MSMEs form the backbone of India's economy, driving innovation and employment. As market opportunities expand, women-led MSMEs, in particular, are becoming leading forces for inclusive development, underscored Poonam Sharma from Ficci Ladies Organisation.