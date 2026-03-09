Left Menu

Navigating Safely: Pakistan Navy's Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr Secures Sea Routes

The Pakistan Navy has initiated Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to secure Pakistan's shipping lanes amid evolving maritime threats. By coordinating with the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, the navy aims to protect energy supplies and essential sea routes. The operation underscores the navy's dedication to maintaining safe trade passage and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:24 IST
Navigating Safely: Pakistan Navy's Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr Secures Sea Routes
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Navy has launched 'Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr' to address multifaceted threats to national maritime interests, as detailed in a recent army statement. This initiative, sparked by evolving regional maritime security concerns, seeks to protect critical sea lanes and ensure the unbroken flow of essential energy supplies.

The operation features close collaboration with the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation to ensure the security of Sea Lines of Communication. With around 90% of Pakistan's trade conducted via the sea, the navy's efforts are vital for maintaining secure and uninterrupted trade routes.

Currently, Pakistan Navy ships are escorting two merchant vessels, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding national shipping. The navy assures that it remains vigilant and prepared to address emerging maritime security challenges, ensuring the continued safety of national and regional maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026