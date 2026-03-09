Navigating Safely: Pakistan Navy's Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr Secures Sea Routes

The Pakistan Navy has launched 'Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr' to address multifaceted threats to national maritime interests, as detailed in a recent army statement. This initiative, sparked by evolving regional maritime security concerns, seeks to protect critical sea lanes and ensure the unbroken flow of essential energy supplies.

The operation features close collaboration with the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation to ensure the security of Sea Lines of Communication. With around 90% of Pakistan's trade conducted via the sea, the navy's efforts are vital for maintaining secure and uninterrupted trade routes.

Currently, Pakistan Navy ships are escorting two merchant vessels, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding national shipping. The navy assures that it remains vigilant and prepared to address emerging maritime security challenges, ensuring the continued safety of national and regional maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)