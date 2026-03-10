Left Menu

Shimla's Prepaid Taxi Service: Enhancing Transparency and Convenience

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a prepaid taxi service in Shimla allowing customers to book taxis for 26 local destinations. The service involves prepaid bookings at the Inter-State Bus Terminal, enhancing transparency and safety. The service also includes routes to Chandigarh, promoting convenience for tourists and locals.

In a major boost to Shimla's transport infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a prepaid taxi service on Tuesday. This service covers 26 locations from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Tutikandi.

Commuters can now book taxis through a prepaid counter at ISBT Tutikandi, receiving a receipt that is handed to the taxi driver for the journey. After completing the ride, drivers will return the slip to the counter to receive payment. The initiative involves 115 vehicles operated by the Taxi Union, aiming for transparency with fares set by the Transport Department.

The service extends to Chandigarh International Airport and the city itself, with fares fixed at Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 for taxis, and Rs 5,000 and Rs 5,500 for maxi cabs, respectively. Sukhu emphasized that this service will enhance both transparency and passenger safety, benefiting tourists and local residents alike.

