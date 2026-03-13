Left Menu

Market Jitters: Stock Indexes Slide as Middle East Tensions Flare

London's stock indexes continued their decline amid fears of inflation driven by the Middle East conflict. Energy firms saw gains due to rising oil prices. Most sub-indexes were down, and market expectations for a rate cut from the Bank of England have now shifted to June.

London's primary stock indexes saw further declines on Friday. Heightened inflation worries stemming from Middle East tensions have cast doubt on the Bank of England's monetary policy trajectory. Meanwhile, energy companies enjoyed gains from rising oil prices.

The Blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped by 0.3% at 1058 GMT, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.7%. These figures aligned with global market trends as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran persisted without signs of resolution.

Financial markets are preparing for prolonged instability. This comes as President Trump's rhetoric against Iran intensifies, and Tehran remains firm on keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, pushing crude oil prices past $100 a barrel. Economic forecasts suggest that if Hormuz reopens by March, the impact may be contained; otherwise, enduring closure and high energy prices could pose significant risks.

