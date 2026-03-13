Market Jitters: Stock Indexes Slide as Middle East Tensions Flare

London's primary stock indexes saw further declines on Friday. Heightened inflation worries stemming from Middle East tensions have cast doubt on the Bank of England's monetary policy trajectory. Meanwhile, energy companies enjoyed gains from rising oil prices.

The Blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped by 0.3% at 1058 GMT, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.7%. These figures aligned with global market trends as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran persisted without signs of resolution.

Financial markets are preparing for prolonged instability. This comes as President Trump's rhetoric against Iran intensifies, and Tehran remains firm on keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, pushing crude oil prices past $100 a barrel. Economic forecasts suggest that if Hormuz reopens by March, the impact may be contained; otherwise, enduring closure and high energy prices could pose significant risks.

