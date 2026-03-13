Soaring Jet Fuel Prices Rock Global Aviation Industry Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict

The aviation industry faces a turbulent period as a surge in jet fuel prices, fueled by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict, has sent ripples across the globe. Airlines are scrambling to manage soaring costs that have reached unprecedented highs ranging from $150 to $200 per barrel.

Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, and other carriers have already announced fare hikes or service adjustments to cope with the financial strain. In many cases, these changes include suspending flights, increasing ticket prices, and reviewing flight schedules.

Fuel costs, which can represent up to a quarter of an airline's expenses, are proving pivotal in financial planning, prompting diverse responses from major airlines like British Airways, Thai Airways, and Cathay Pacific, each striving to navigate the economic fallout effectively.

