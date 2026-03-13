Left Menu

Industry in Flux: Supply Crunch of Industrial Gases Challenges Stainless Steel Operations

The supply crunch of industrial gases has significantly impacted Jindal Stainless's operations, as noted by MD Abhyuday Jindal. The stainless steel industry, heavily reliant on external gas supplies, faces operational challenges that are exacerbated by global shipping disruptions and require governmental intervention for steady fuel allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:01 IST
Industry in Flux: Supply Crunch of Industrial Gases Challenges Stainless Steel Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shortage of industrial gases is creating substantial operational challenges for Jindal Stainless, India's preeminent stainless steel producer. Abhyuday Jindal, the company's managing director, underscored the urgent need for clarity on gas supply allocations to stabilize production processes.

Industrial gases like propane/LPG and natural gas are critical for the scrap-based production route followed by the stainless steel industry. Unlike traditional steelmakers, who utilize gases generated in-house, stainless steel producers depend on external sources, heightening their vulnerability amid the current supply crunch.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia alongside global shipping disruptions is further complicating logistics, leading to delays and increased pressure on supply chains and profit margins. Jindal stressed the importance of government action to ensure regular fuel supplies and prevent a cascading impact on the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026