Industry in Flux: Supply Crunch of Industrial Gases Challenges Stainless Steel Operations
The supply crunch of industrial gases has significantly impacted Jindal Stainless's operations, as noted by MD Abhyuday Jindal. The stainless steel industry, heavily reliant on external gas supplies, faces operational challenges that are exacerbated by global shipping disruptions and require governmental intervention for steady fuel allocation.
The shortage of industrial gases is creating substantial operational challenges for Jindal Stainless, India's preeminent stainless steel producer. Abhyuday Jindal, the company's managing director, underscored the urgent need for clarity on gas supply allocations to stabilize production processes.
Industrial gases like propane/LPG and natural gas are critical for the scrap-based production route followed by the stainless steel industry. Unlike traditional steelmakers, who utilize gases generated in-house, stainless steel producers depend on external sources, heightening their vulnerability amid the current supply crunch.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia alongside global shipping disruptions is further complicating logistics, leading to delays and increased pressure on supply chains and profit margins. Jindal stressed the importance of government action to ensure regular fuel supplies and prevent a cascading impact on the sector.
