Industry in Flux: Supply Crunch of Industrial Gases Challenges Stainless Steel Operations

The shortage of industrial gases is creating substantial operational challenges for Jindal Stainless, India's preeminent stainless steel producer. Abhyuday Jindal, the company's managing director, underscored the urgent need for clarity on gas supply allocations to stabilize production processes.

Industrial gases like propane/LPG and natural gas are critical for the scrap-based production route followed by the stainless steel industry. Unlike traditional steelmakers, who utilize gases generated in-house, stainless steel producers depend on external sources, heightening their vulnerability amid the current supply crunch.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia alongside global shipping disruptions is further complicating logistics, leading to delays and increased pressure on supply chains and profit margins. Jindal stressed the importance of government action to ensure regular fuel supplies and prevent a cascading impact on the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)