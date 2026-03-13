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India-EFTA TEPA: A Pioneering Economic Partnership

Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged leveraging the India-EFTA TEPA, highlighting a $100B FDI commitment from EFTA nations to create one million jobs in India. The agreement represents a pivotal moment in India's economic integration with Europe, ensuring unprecedented, legally binding investment commitments in global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:52 IST
India-EFTA TEPA: A Pioneering Economic Partnership
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called on industry leaders to fully exploit the opportunities presented by the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), emphasizing a historic $100 billion FDI commitment from the four EFTA nations. This deal is poised to generate one million jobs in India, marking a vital milestone in the country's economic ties with Europe.

During a commemorative session via video conference, organized by ASSOCHAM on the second anniversary of the agreement, Goyal underscored the deeper economic integration with Europe following the India-EFTA TEPA. The agreement, he noted, paved the way for subsequent trade deals with the UK and the European Union, the latter hailed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the "mother of all deals." The Minister expressed optimism about the India-UK trade agreement coming into force soon after its signing in July.

The Minister urged industry associations to move "from deal to delivery," stressing the importance of translating trade agreements into tangible economic benefits. He hailed the $100 billion commitment from Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland as a groundbreaking achievement, noting its legally binding nature as unprecedented in global trade. Goyal added that a safeguard clause allows India to retract benefits if commitments are unmet, illustrating Iceland's initial $30 million investment in Maharashtra's fisheries sector as a starting point for greater investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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