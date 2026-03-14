Chemical Smell Grounds Washington Flights
The FAA lifted a ground stop at key Washington airports after a strong chemical smell from an overheated circuit board halted air traffic. The disruption affected hundreds of flights at major airports, causing significant delays during a busy travel period. The issue was resolved swiftly with no danger reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 06:42 IST
Air traffic at Washington's major airports resumed after a sudden ground stop disrupted operations due to an overheated circuit board emitting a strong chemical smell.
The FAA managed to replace the affected component, easing travel chaos that initially impacted more than 325 flights, causing hours of delays.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured that there was no danger to air traffic controllers as firefighters addressed the issue promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)