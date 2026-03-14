Navigating the Invisible Threat: Cybersecurity Risks in Modern Shipping

In the midst of the Iran conflict, a rising concern is emerging about the vulnerability of modern shipping to cyber threats. Ships heavily reliant on GPS are prone to disruption, exemplified by incidents in war zones where vessels display erroneous locations on maps, leading to costly and dangerous situations.

GPS systems, utilizing weak satellite signals, are susceptible to jamming and spoofing. Jamming blocks signals through electromagnetic noise, while spoofing transmits fake signals to mislead navigational systems. These risks are heightened near critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz, affecting maritime navigation and safety.

Increasing ship connectivity introduces further cybersecurity challenges. While military vessels address these through stringent measures, commercial ships struggle. Mariners' inadequate training on cyber threats exacerbates the problem, emphasizing the need for enhanced security protocols and preparedness among shipping personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)