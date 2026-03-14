Traffic Alert: Navigating the 'Run for Good Marathon' in South Delhi

On Sunday morning, south Delhi will experience traffic diversions for the 'Run for Good Marathon' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, authorities informed. Starting at 6 am on March 15, the event prompts the Delhi Traffic Police's advisory for regulated and diverted routes.

Key roads, such as BP Marg, and multiple avenues in the vicinity of the stadium will see restrictions from 5 am to 9.30 am to secure congestion-free operations. This includes redirection of heavy vehicles away from the busy areas.

To navigate conveniently, traffic will be rerouted from significant points, including Sewa Nagar, and Jor Bagh. Emergency vehicles will maintain hassle-free passage amidst the restrictions, ensuring public safety remains uncompromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)