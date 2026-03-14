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Traffic Alert: Navigating the 'Run for Good Marathon' in South Delhi

Traffic adjustments will occur around south Delhi for the 'Run for Good Marathon' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 15. From 5 am to 9.30 am, restrictions will affect various roads and heavy vehicles to prevent congestion, with diversions in place for smoother journeys and emergency access available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:42 IST
Traffic Alert: Navigating the 'Run for Good Marathon' in South Delhi
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On Sunday morning, south Delhi will experience traffic diversions for the 'Run for Good Marathon' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, authorities informed. Starting at 6 am on March 15, the event prompts the Delhi Traffic Police's advisory for regulated and diverted routes.

Key roads, such as BP Marg, and multiple avenues in the vicinity of the stadium will see restrictions from 5 am to 9.30 am to secure congestion-free operations. This includes redirection of heavy vehicles away from the busy areas.

To navigate conveniently, traffic will be rerouted from significant points, including Sewa Nagar, and Jor Bagh. Emergency vehicles will maintain hassle-free passage amidst the restrictions, ensuring public safety remains uncompromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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