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Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Agricultural and Educational Advancement

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced plans for agricultural advancement, including increased irrigation and milk production. The state aims to bolster education with new schools and a medical college in Katni. Yadav also unveiled infrastructure and youth sports development projects, reaffirming commitment to economic growth and societal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Agricultural and Educational Advancement
Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster agricultural and educational advancement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has laid out ambitious plans for the state. During a farmers' conference in Barhi, he detailed initiatives to expand irrigation to 100 lakh hectares and increase milk production significantly. The state is committed to supporting farmers and societal welfare.

The CM announced that the government would provide free milk packets to schoolchildren under the Mata Yashoda Yojana, aiming to improve health outcomes. Additionally, new educational institutions, including Sandipani Vidyalayas and a medical college in Katni, are on the horizon. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 243 crore have also been initiated, underscoring the government's dedication to development.

Youth empowerment is also a priority, with plans for new sports complexes, including an indoor volleyball stadium in Barhi, enhancing opportunities for young athletes. These projects, alongside efforts to establish employment-oriented industrial units, position Madhya Pradesh as one of the fastest growing states, with unemployment rates below the national average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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