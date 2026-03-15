Train-Bus Collision: 20 Students Injured at Unmanned Crossing

A severe accident injured more than 20 engineering students in a collision between their bus and a goods train, police reported Saturday. The incident highlighted serious safety concerns at the unmanned railway crossing where the event occurred.

DMK leader Senthil Balaji visited the injured, now being treated at the district government hospital. Most victims received treatment there, while a few were taken to private care for further medical attention. Fortunately, some have already been discharged after receiving first aid.

Clarifying the jurisdiction, Southern Railway stated that the mishap took place on a private line operated by Chettinad Cements, emphasizing that it was not within Southern Railway's operational area.

(With inputs from agencies.)