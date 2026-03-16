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China's Economic Resilience: Factory Output, Retail Surge Amid Global Challenges

China's economy shows resilience as factory output and retail sales grow in early 2023. Despite political challenges and energy market disruptions, industrial output rose by 6.3%, driven by AI technology demand. Retail sales jumped 2.8%, benefiting from the Lunar New Year, although domestic tourism spending per trip saw a slight decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:44 IST
China's Economic Resilience: Factory Output, Retail Surge Amid Global Challenges
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In the early months of 2023, China's economy showed signs of resilience amid global challenges, with industrial and retail growth surging past expectations. Factory output in January and February saw a 6.3% rise compared to the previous year, outperforming forecasts and marking the strongest growth since September.

Retail sales followed suit with a 2.8% increase, stimulated by the country's longest Lunar New Year holiday. Despite this momentum, the economy faces headwinds due to geopolitical tensions affecting energy prices and global trade, as well as a rise in the national jobless rate to 5.3%.

Economists caution that while external demand remains robust, domestic consumption lags behind, leaving room for policy intervention. With U.S. President Donald Trump planning a visit to Beijing, the eyes are on the pending talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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