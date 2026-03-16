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Celebrating Innovation: Digital Engineering Awards 2023 Honors Technological Pioneers

The 4th Digital Engineering Awards held in Boston recognized leaders in technology and pioneering organizations for their advancements in AI and engineering solutions. The event, backed by L&T Technology Services, saw participation from 17 countries, with winners celebrated across various categories such as AI impact and sustainability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston (Massachusetts) | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:56 IST
Celebrating Innovation: Digital Engineering Awards 2023 Honors Technological Pioneers
The 4th edition of the Digital Engineering Awards, in association with ISG, CNBC-TV18 and L&T Technology Services, drew more than 250 nominations from 90+ global companies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a grand ceremony held in Boston, Massachusetts, the Digital Engineering Awards concluded its fourth successful edition celebrating technological innovation and leadership. Organized by L&T Technology Services, the event honored both organizations and individuals from 17 different nations for their significant contributions in advancing technology solutions and artificial intelligence.

The awards attracted 258 nominations competing in categories like 'Engineering The Change' and 'Engineer At Heart', which included distinctions such as AI Impact, Sustainability Initiatives, and Women Engineer of the Year. This year's honorees included household names such as NVIDIA, AWS, and IKEA Retail, showcasing an impressive range of technical prowess and innovative achievements.

The judging panel, consisting of experts from ISG, MIT Media Lab, and other industry leaders, evaluated submissions based on criteria including innovation and tangible business impact. The event underscored the growing significance of digital engineering and AI in driving business outcomes, setting a stage for future advancements in these fields.

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