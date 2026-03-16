Left Menu

Bajaj General Insurance Unveils Eco Assure for Commercial Vehicles

Bajaj General Insurance introduces Eco Assure, a new add-on for commercial vehicles, enhancing repair support with options for refurbished parts and broad coverage, including legal and towing aid. The plan aims to reduce downtime, streamline costs, and ensure seamless operations for vehicle owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:59 IST
Bajaj General Insurance Unveils Eco Assure for Commercial Vehicles
Bajaj General Insurance launches 'Eco Assure' for Commercial Vehicles, enabling cost-efficient and reliable repair coverage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj General Insurance Limited, based in Pune, Maharashtra, has announced the launch of 'Eco Assure,' an innovative add-on cover designed for commercial vehicles. The new plan endeavors to streamline repair costs and offer robust protection against common operational risks faced by logistics and business mobility vehicles in India.

Eco Assure provides two distinct coverage options: Eco Assure Essential and Eco Assure Advantage, tailored to meet varying needs. These covers offer significant benefits such as 100% depreciation waiver on reconditioned parts, up to a 25% waiver on new parts, and comprehensive support for components prone to damage.

The add-on equips customers with towing benefits, coverage for paintwork, and defense cost cover for legal expenses. Eco Assure also caters to eco-conscious owners by including protections for electric and hybrid systems, thereby ensuring minimal disruptions and faster claim resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026