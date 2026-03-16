Bajaj General Insurance Unveils Eco Assure for Commercial Vehicles
Bajaj General Insurance introduces Eco Assure, a new add-on for commercial vehicles, enhancing repair support with options for refurbished parts and broad coverage, including legal and towing aid. The plan aims to reduce downtime, streamline costs, and ensure seamless operations for vehicle owners.
- Country:
- India
Bajaj General Insurance Limited, based in Pune, Maharashtra, has announced the launch of 'Eco Assure,' an innovative add-on cover designed for commercial vehicles. The new plan endeavors to streamline repair costs and offer robust protection against common operational risks faced by logistics and business mobility vehicles in India.
Eco Assure provides two distinct coverage options: Eco Assure Essential and Eco Assure Advantage, tailored to meet varying needs. These covers offer significant benefits such as 100% depreciation waiver on reconditioned parts, up to a 25% waiver on new parts, and comprehensive support for components prone to damage.
The add-on equips customers with towing benefits, coverage for paintwork, and defense cost cover for legal expenses. Eco Assure also caters to eco-conscious owners by including protections for electric and hybrid systems, thereby ensuring minimal disruptions and faster claim resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bajaj
- General
- Insurance
- Commercial
- Vehicle
- Repair
- Cost
- Protection
- Add-on
- Coverage
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