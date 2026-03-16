Bridging Skies: China-North Korea Flights to Resume

The long-awaited resumption of passenger flights between China and North Korea is set to commence, signaling a revitalization of bilateral ties. According to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, this move will foster friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Starting from the end of March, Air China will provide weekly flights on Mondays connecting Beijing and Pyongyang. The airliner's booking website confirms this schedule, which promises to restore connectivity disrupted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, this development comes alongside the recent revival of passenger train services, further evidencing the strengthening of China-North Korea relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)