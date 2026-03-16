Bridging Skies: China-North Korea Flights to Resume
Passenger flights between China and North Korea are set to resume, marking a significant step in improving bilateral relations. Air China will offer weekly flights between Beijing and Pyongyang starting from March end. This initiative aims to enhance cultural exchanges halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Country:
- China
The long-awaited resumption of passenger flights between China and North Korea is set to commence, signaling a revitalization of bilateral ties. According to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, this move will foster friendly exchanges between the two countries.
Starting from the end of March, Air China will provide weekly flights on Mondays connecting Beijing and Pyongyang. The airliner's booking website confirms this schedule, which promises to restore connectivity disrupted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notably, this development comes alongside the recent revival of passenger train services, further evidencing the strengthening of China-North Korea relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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