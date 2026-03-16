Empowering Through AI: New Delhi's Innovative Lab Bridges the Knowledge Gap

New Delhi's tech landscape witnessed a pivotal moment as the Swami Pranavananda AI & Robotics Lab opened its doors in Sriniwaspuri, highlighting a commitment to democratize AI education. The initiative, launched on March 15, 2026, targets closing the technological knowledge gap, with AI literacy becoming increasingly vital in modern times.

Inaugurated by Smt. Nidhi Khare IAS, this project stands out as part of the Bharat Tech-Shakti Mission. Volunteers Basab Dasgupta, Dhirender Saini, and Aditya Sen have driven the effort forward, dedicating their personal time and expertise without financial gain, reflecting their commitment to community upliftment and technology accessibility.

The lab's curriculum is meticulously designed to cater to multiple skill levels, from novices to advanced programmers, with an emphasis on practical application and ethical AI use. Facilities boast cutting-edge technology, including high-performance workstations and IoT capabilities, ensuring an enriching educational experience for learners of all backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)