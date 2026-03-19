Bank of England Holds Rates, Signals Readiness Amid Middle East Tensions

The Bank of England has decided to maintain its interest rate at 3.75%, despite growing tensions in the Middle East. Unanimously, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee opted to hold its current rate, signaling caution towards potential inflationary pressures.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted ongoing risks of increased inflation, with the potential for energy prices to further rise. Investors have responded to the decision with increased bets on future rate hikes. This move aligns with the BoE's strategy to achieve its 2% inflation target.

Experts have suggested the possibility of rate hikes given current economic conditions. However, Bailey advised against premature assumptions, reinforcing the bank's preference for holding rates steady for now. The Bank of England plans to reassess these factors in its upcoming meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)