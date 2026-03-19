Central Banks Ready for Inflation Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Top central banks have signaled their preparedness to combat a potential inflation surge as fresh conflicts in the Middle East threaten critical energy infrastructures, driving fuel prices higher. The Group of Seven (G7) nations, alongside several emerging economies, have convened to assess the situation.

Policymakers are keen to control prices without halting the fragile economic growth or risking 'stagflation,' a situation combining recession with price hikes. Central banks from the U.S., Canada, Japan, the UK, the eurozone, Switzerland, and Sweden opted to hold rates steady while staying alert to energy price-driven inflation risks.

The escalation in Middle East conflicts, including attacks on significant energy infrastructures, has heightened uncertainty in economic forecasts. With energy prices climbing, central bank leaders are discussing tactical moves to prevent prolonged inflation while aiming for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)