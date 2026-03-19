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Leadership Growth: Beyond Perks and Pay at Mahindra Group

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, emphasizes the importance of internal leadership development and personal growth for employees. He believes organizations benefit by fostering talent internally and creating a strong training system. Mahindra sees leadership development as essential for an organization's success and rejects personal legacy in favor of institutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:12 IST
Leadership Growth: Beyond Perks and Pay at Mahindra Group
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In a revealing interview with McKinsey's 'Leading Asia,' Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, underscored the essence of internal leadership development within organizations. He suggested that employees remain loyal to a company when they see personal growth opportunities, not just perks or salaries.

Mahindra advocates for a robust system of interventions and training, enabling companies to cultivate leaders from within. This approach, he noted, was initially pivotal in accelerating career paths for promising individuals at Mahindra. Anish Shah, the M&M Group CEO and Managing Director, has since refined this talent strategy.

The industrial magnate also shared insights into his hiring philosophy, prioritizing curious minds over traditional assessments. For Mahindra, a forward-looking legacy prioritizes institutional values over individual recognition, manifesting a workplace where employees become the best versions of themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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