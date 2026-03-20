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Romania Revamps Debt Strategy Amid Market Volatility

Romanian authorities have adjusted their domestic debt issuance plan for March in response to volatility caused by the Iran war. They canceled planned bond tenders and instead decided to offer one-year treasury bills and bonds expiring in 2030. The revised debt target is now lower at 6.1 billion lei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:12 IST
Romania Revamps Debt Strategy Amid Market Volatility
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  • Romania

In response to heightened market volatility prompted by the Iran conflict, Romanian debt managers have announced a substantial revision to their domestic debt issuance strategy for March.

The updated plan replaces a bond tender initially scheduled for March 23 with an auction for treasury bills, alongside the switch of a March 30 bond tender to focus on 2030 maturities instead of 2034.

This adjustment sees the overall target for March lowered to 6.1 billion lei, down from the previous 6.4 billion lei mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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