Left Menu

Rising Gilt Yields: The Economic Tremors of Global Unrest

British 10-year government borrowing costs surged past 5%, a threshold last seen during the 2008 financial crisis. The escalation in the Iran conflict and energy price hikes contributed to investor concern. British gilts experienced notable hits, reflecting broader global economic uncertainty and rising inflation pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:51 IST
Rising Gilt Yields: The Economic Tremors of Global Unrest

British government borrowing costs have soared, with a 10-year gilt yield surpassing 5% for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. This increase follows heightened tensions from the Iran conflict and escalating energy costs, raising investors' concerns about the UK's economic vulnerability.

Short-term gilts faced significant losses, with a notable fall in prices observed on Thursday, largely influenced by anticipated interest rate hikes from the Bank of England. The 2-year yield increased by 21 basis points, marking a steep rise amid the growing expectation of rate adjustments.

Current geopolitical tensions further intensified as additional US troops were deployed to the Middle East, responding to actions such as Iran's attack on a Kuwaiti oil refinery, adding more pressure on the UK gilt market amid growing inflation and energy price challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026