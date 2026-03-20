Rising Gilt Yields: The Economic Tremors of Global Unrest

British government borrowing costs have soared, with a 10-year gilt yield surpassing 5% for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. This increase follows heightened tensions from the Iran conflict and escalating energy costs, raising investors' concerns about the UK's economic vulnerability.

Short-term gilts faced significant losses, with a notable fall in prices observed on Thursday, largely influenced by anticipated interest rate hikes from the Bank of England. The 2-year yield increased by 21 basis points, marking a steep rise amid the growing expectation of rate adjustments.

Current geopolitical tensions further intensified as additional US troops were deployed to the Middle East, responding to actions such as Iran's attack on a Kuwaiti oil refinery, adding more pressure on the UK gilt market amid growing inflation and energy price challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)