US-Israeli Missile Strike Disrupts Key Trade Corridor, Spiking Tensions
A US-Israeli missile attack on Iran's Bandar Anzali dealt a significant setback to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), vital for boosting Indo-Russian trade. Experts highlight escalated risks affecting trade routes and discussions among global leaders about maintaining open shipping lanes and safeguarding key infrastructure.
- Country:
- Russia
A recent missile strike by US-Israeli forces on Iran's Bandar Anzali has disrupted the Indo-Russian effort to enhance trade through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). This attack on a critical transit hub has drawn international criticism, particularly concerning its potential to hike insurance and freight costs.
The 7,200-kilometre INSTC, which links Mumbai and St Petersburg, is seen as essential for reducing transit times and opening up new trade opportunities between Asia and Europe. The attack's aftermath, however, threatens to derail these ambitions by adding new layers of geopolitical risk to the region, experts warn.
International leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are actively engaging in dialogues to address these challenges and ensure the continued safety and security of vital shipping lanes. Meanwhile, Russia expresses growing concern over the strike's implications on the Caspian region's stability and broader strategic interests.
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