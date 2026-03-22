Skoda Aims for Robust Growth in India through New Models and Network Expansion

Czech automaker Skoda is eyeing substantial growth in the Indian market with a targeted 12% increase in sales for the year, driven by product innovation and a wider dealership network. Skoda Auto India, having recently launched the facelift of its popular mid-sized SUV Kushaq, anticipates breaching the 1 lakh annual sales mark soon, though Brand Director Ashish Gupta emphasized realistic expectations.

Gupta highlighted the impact of recent GST reforms, noting that overall passenger vehicle sales in India grew to 44,75,309 units in 2025, up from 40,79,532 in 2024. Skoda's growth strategy includes the launch of ten new product actions and expanded presence across 200 cities by year-end.

Despite robust interest, Gupta cautioned about potential impacts of geopolitical tensions on market sentiment and supply chains. He expressed concerns about prolonged uncertainties affecting consumer confidence, commodity prices, and manufacturing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)