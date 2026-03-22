Real Estate Giants Godrej and Lodha Bet Big on India's Housing Boom

Godrej Properties Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd are capitalizing on India's burgeoning housing market by acquiring over 25 land parcels this fiscal year, aimed at residential projects with a revenue potential surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore.

Lodha Developers has obtained 11 land parcels in major urban areas like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru, projecting sales of Rs 58,800 crore across an area of 20.6 million sq ft. Godrej Properties is equally aggressive, securing almost 20 land parcels in tier-I and II cities, forecasting a booking value of Rs 24,650 crore for 22.36 million sq ft.

The robust demand post-Covid for luxury homes favors these major players as they strive to meet ambitious sales booking targets this fiscal year. Industries note a shift toward trusted developers with proven track records in premium real estate, bolstering both Godrej and Lodha's growth trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)