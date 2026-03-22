Left Menu

Real Estate Giants Godrej and Lodha Bet Big on India's Housing Boom

Godrej Properties Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd are expanding rapidly in India, acquiring over 25 land parcels valued at more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Lodha focuses on MMR and Delhi-NCR, while Godrej spreads across tier-I and II cities. Both firms aim for high sale bookings this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:41 IST
Real Estate Giants Godrej and Lodha Bet Big on India's Housing Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd are capitalizing on India's burgeoning housing market by acquiring over 25 land parcels this fiscal year, aimed at residential projects with a revenue potential surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore.

Lodha Developers has obtained 11 land parcels in major urban areas like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru, projecting sales of Rs 58,800 crore across an area of 20.6 million sq ft. Godrej Properties is equally aggressive, securing almost 20 land parcels in tier-I and II cities, forecasting a booking value of Rs 24,650 crore for 22.36 million sq ft.

The robust demand post-Covid for luxury homes favors these major players as they strive to meet ambitious sales booking targets this fiscal year. Industries note a shift toward trusted developers with proven track records in premium real estate, bolstering both Godrej and Lodha's growth trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026