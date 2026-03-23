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ZFunds Expands to Bengaluru, Strengthens South India Presence

ZFunds, a fast-growing wealthtech platform, has opened its first South India office in Bengaluru, enhancing support for mutual fund distributors. This strategic move aligns with the company's growth strategy, emphasizing on-ground support and technology adoption to empower financial advisors in a pivotal region for wealth creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:03 IST
ZFunds Expands to Bengaluru, Strengthens South India Presence
ZFunds Strengthens Footprint in South India with Bengaluru Office. Image Credit: ANI
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ZFunds, one of India's leading wealthtech platforms specializing in mutual fund distribution, has inaugurated its first office in South India, strategically located in Bengaluru. The new office marks a significant step as the company targets the burgeoning wealth creation market emerging in the southern part of the country.

Previously headquartered solely in Gurgaon, ZFunds' expansion into Bengaluru aims to enhance support for its Mutual Fund Distributor (MFD) partners in the region. The new office will function as a strategic hub, enabling faster services, deeper engagement, and operational support to better serve the needs of local partners. This move comes as the South Indian market is revered for its strong financial planning culture, making it increasingly central to ZFunds' growth aspirations.

CEO and Co-founder Manish Kothari emphasized the regional significance, noting that the Bengaluru office brings ZFunds closer to its MFD partners, allowing for a more nuanced understanding and meaningful support. The facility will house teams dedicated to partner success, sales, and operations, and is designed to accelerate the adoption of ZFunds' digital platform among independent financial advisors, ensuring they can focus on guiding clients towards long-term financial security effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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