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Korean Markets Plunge Amid Global Energy Crisis Fears

The South Korean stock markets tumbled on Monday, with the KOSPI index dropping over 6%, driven by escalating tensions in West Asia and a potential global energy crisis. The sell-off reflects investor caution, mirrored across Asian markets, as geopolitical risks loom and global energy supplies face disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:05 IST
Korean Markets Plunge Amid Global Energy Crisis Fears
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean financial markets experienced a significant downturn on Monday, as the KOSPI index slid by more than 6%, marking it the worst performer across Asia. This significant decline is attributed to increased anxiety over tensions in West Asia, coupled with fears of a looming global energy crisis.

The cautious sentiment rippled across the region, triggering intensified sell-offs due to ongoing disruptions in energy markets, contributing to uncertainty. Other vital South Korean indices also saw declines: the KRX TMI fell by 5.79% to 3415, and the KRX 300 slipped by 5.95% to 3633.50.

The KOSPI 200 decreased by 6.05% to 810, while the KOSDAQ index contracted by over 4% to 1106. The KOSDAQ 150 index additionally fell by 4.98% to 1922, as experts attributed geopolitical tenacity as the primary cause behind these plunges.

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga described Monday's Asian markets as a "sea of red." He highlighted concerns over the 48-hour deadline issued by U.S. President Donald Trump to Tehran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the market's anxiety.

This downward trend was echoed in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 fell more than 4%, Singapore's Straits Times decreased by 2.20%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 3.41%, and Taiwan's Weighted index fell by 2.65%. This global sell-off reflects investor risk aversion amid geopolitical strife and energy supply uncertainties.

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