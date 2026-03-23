Revolutionizing Hyperscale Construction: Magicrete AAC Panels Transform Indian Data Centers

In a groundbreaking approach to high-speed construction, the AdaniConneX Data Center in Pune has set a benchmark by using Magicrete Steel-Reinforced AAC Wall Panels. This innovative solution caters to India's burgeoning demand for hyperscale data centers requiring precision, speed, and structural integrity.

Facing enormous construction challenges, AdaniConneX aimed to meet compressed timelines without compromising quality. The adoption of AAC panels transformed the traditional masonry process into a streamlined operation, accelerating completion while maintaining high structural standards.

Mr. VA Gautam, Project Director of NCC Ltd., emphasized the significant time efficiency, noting the construction phase transitioned from weeks to mere days. As India reinforces its digital infrastructure, Magicrete AAC Wall Panels emerge as an indispensable tool in modernizing industrial construction practices across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)