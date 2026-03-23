Crude Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions in West Asia
Crude oil prices saw a significant rise due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route. This increase was marked by a surge in both domestic and international markets, with concerns over disrupted shipping and oil production.
- Country:
- India
Crude oil prices experienced a sharp rise, increasing by Rs 359 to Rs 9,617 per barrel, attributed to heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over oil supply. This marks the fourth consecutive session where futures trade saw gains.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the April contract climbed significantly while the May-delivery surged to a new high. Analysts pointed out the impact of rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic transit route for oil.
In the global market, both West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude experienced significant price hikes amid escalating conflicts, notably after US warnings to Iran regarding the Strait. The disruption in shipping and curtailed oil production continue to drive prices up, with watchers closely following developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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