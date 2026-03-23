British Bond Yields Surge to Record Highs Since 2008

In a significant financial development, British 10-year government bond yields surged to their peak since July 2008, hitting 5.065% on Monday. This rise, which marked an increase of 6 basis points in a single day, was spurred by market expectations of four impending interest rate hikes by the Bank of England for the year.

The uplift in British bond yields was notably sharper than the increments seen in German or U.S. bonds, which only rose by 2-3 basis points. This indicates a distinctive shift in investor sentiment regarding the UK's economic outlook compared to its international counterparts.

Additionally, two-year gilt yields witnessed a similar rise, climbing 6 basis points from Friday's figures to 4.639%, breaking a previous high set in January 2025. Simultaneously, 30-year gilt yields ascended by 6 basis points to 5.637%, marking their highest point since September 2025. As of 0811 GMT, interest rate futures suggested a cumulative 98 basis point increase in Bank of England rates by their December 17 decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)