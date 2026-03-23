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European Shares Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

European shares rose after President Trump's comments on postponing strikes against Iran, boosting sentiment in previously downturned markets. The STOXX 600 gained nearly 1% with regional bourses also recovering. Market sentiment remains fragile with ongoing tensions. Declines in the energy sector were countered by gains in banking and specific corporations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:55 IST
European Shares Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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European shares experienced a turnaround on Monday, recovering from earlier losses after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a delay in military action against Iran following constructive discussions with Tehran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by nearly 1% to 577.36 points, having earlier dropped about 2.5%. Despite Iran's denial of communication and ongoing Israeli strikes on Tehran, regional markets steadied. Frankfurt's DAX led recovery with a 1.4% jump, while banks previously hit hard regained 2%.

Market sentiment was shaky initially due to Iran's threats against Israeli power plants in retaliation to Trump's threats. Crude oil prices fell 7%, affecting energy companies' stocks, but these losses sparked gains for energy-sensitive industries like airlines. Economists now anticipate a slower European Central Bank rate hike schedule, as sovereign bond yields reflect this reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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