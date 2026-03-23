West Asia Crisis Casts Shadow Over India's Energy and Economy

The ongoing crisis in West Asia is having a pronounced impact on India, disrupting energy supplies and global logistics, and introducing uncertainty across industrial sectors. Despite a resilient economy, India faces significant challenges. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), described the situation as 'very worrisome' and a primary concern for industry stakeholders.

Mehta pointed out widespread concerns about energy, gas, and crude oil supplies. The conflict has severely affected the supply chain, with notable issues at ports, casting uncertainty over the country's ecosystem. India's trade relations with Iran are particularly vulnerable. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint from where 60% of supplies pass, has been severely impacted by regional instability.

Mehta observed that India's strong ties with Gulf partners like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar mean the current conflict impacts India directly. He warned that prolonged crises would force India to explore new energy sources. The economic strain is visible in rising global energy prices, with crude oil prices doubling, affecting the rupee's value. Efforts to source energy from the US, Australia, and Mozambique come with significant costs.

The war's impact is also evident in the service and manufacturing sectors, affecting tourism, MSMEs, and travel industries, leading to postponed travel plans and stressing hospitality and manufacturing. Mehta called for a diplomatic resolution, echoing India's leadership stance, emphasizing that historical dialogues, not war, bring solutions. He urged leaders to engage in talks to alleviate the global suffering caused by instability in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)