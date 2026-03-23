India's Economic Struggle Amid Rising Oil Imports: A Growing Concern

India's reliance on oil and gas imports has escalated to 90%, sparking economic alarm. John Brittas, a CPI(M) MP, drew attention to this issue in the Rajya Sabha, during a debate on the Appropriation Bill.

Brittas criticized the government's lack of response to the rising impact on the economy, warning of a potential Rs 1.5 - 2 lakh crore cumulative effect if oil prices continue climbing. He expressed additional concern about the civil aviation sector, citing increased ticket prices and imposed surcharges amidst widespread sector struggles.

Furthermore, Brittas critiqued the government's passive stance on international conflicts and its allegiance to the United States, underlying the need for a vocal opposition to foreign policy decisions affecting national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)