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India's Economic Struggle Amid Rising Oil Imports: A Growing Concern

The increasing dependence of India on oil and gas imports has surged from 70% to 90% over two decades, creating widespread economic concerns. John Brittas, CPI(M) MP, highlighted this issue during a parliamentary discussion, criticizing governmental inaction and expressing concern over inflated air travel costs and diaspora flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:10 IST
India's Economic Struggle Amid Rising Oil Imports: A Growing Concern
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India's reliance on oil and gas imports has escalated to 90%, sparking economic alarm. John Brittas, a CPI(M) MP, drew attention to this issue in the Rajya Sabha, during a debate on the Appropriation Bill.

Brittas criticized the government's lack of response to the rising impact on the economy, warning of a potential Rs 1.5 - 2 lakh crore cumulative effect if oil prices continue climbing. He expressed additional concern about the civil aviation sector, citing increased ticket prices and imposed surcharges amidst widespread sector struggles.

Furthermore, Brittas critiqued the government's passive stance on international conflicts and its allegiance to the United States, underlying the need for a vocal opposition to foreign policy decisions affecting national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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