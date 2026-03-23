Bridgestone India's Bold Road Ahead: Eyeing 67% CAGR
Bridgestone India, led by MD Rajarshi Moitra, is targeting a 67% CAGR in the next five years by focusing on investments in product innovation, network expansion, and enhancing customer experience. The company remains optimistic about the Indian aftermarket, highlighting significant growth potential in the passenger car segment.
- Country:
- India
Bridgestone India is gearing up for robust expansion, with aspirations to achieve a 67% compounded annual growth rate in sales over the next five years, according to its Managing Director, Rajarshi Moitra. The company, a leading player in the tyre industry, is focusing on targeted investments and strategic enhancements.
Moitra emphasized the buoyant growth prospects in the domestic aftermarket segment, particularly for passenger cars. The strategic plan involves increasing manufacturing capacities at its Pune and Indore plants, with a hefty investment commitment of USD 85 million.
The company sees substantial growth opportunities arising from rural urbanization and infrastructure development, especially in India's tier 2/3/4 towns. Bridgestone India is steadfast in maintaining its market leadership and aims at being recognized as a core premium value player by delivering superior products and services to consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bridgestone
- India
- tyres
- growth
- investment
- aftermarket
- passenger cars
- CAGR
- Rajarshi Moitra
- expansion
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