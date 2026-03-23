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European Markets Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

European shares saw gains on Monday following a downturn, as U.S. President Trump's decision to delay strikes against Iran led to positive market sentiment. The STOXX 600 rose by 0.6%, driven by hopes of de-escalation. Despite gains, energy prices and geopolitical tensions continue to pose risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:04 IST
European Markets Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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In a notable reversal, European shares rebounded on Monday, breaking a three-day losing streak. This recovery follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iranian power plants, an announcement that came after what he described as 'productive' talks with Tehran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index notably rose nearly 0.6% to reach 576.78 points, despite an earlier 2.5% drop. John Wyn Evans, Rathbones' head of market analysis, pointed out that the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran remains a pivotal concern for investors.

Despite this positive market shift, energy price volatility continues to challenge European economies, heavily dependent on imports through the Strait of Hormuz. The markets remain sensitive to geopolitical dynamics while anticipating potential economic impacts from the energy sector's fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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