High-Stakes Diplomacy: Navigating West Asia Conflict
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the impacts of the West Asia conflict on the global economy. Amid concerns over energy security, they emphasized staying in communication, shortly after President Trump extended Iran's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic exchange, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a pivotal conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focusing on the unresolved West Asia conflict's repercussions on the global economic landscape.
The high-level discussion took place just hours after an announcement by US President Donald Trump that extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint crucial for global oil shipments, by five days. The timing underscores the importance of maintaining open channels between global leaders amidst rising tensions.
Jaishankar highlighted in a social media update the emphasis on energy security, which remains a critical concern as the conflict continues to strain international relations. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of ongoing communication to manage the evolving situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)