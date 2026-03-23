High-Stakes Diplomacy: Navigating West Asia Conflict

In a significant diplomatic exchange, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a pivotal conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focusing on the unresolved West Asia conflict's repercussions on the global economic landscape.

The high-level discussion took place just hours after an announcement by US President Donald Trump that extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint crucial for global oil shipments, by five days. The timing underscores the importance of maintaining open channels between global leaders amidst rising tensions.

Jaishankar highlighted in a social media update the emphasis on energy security, which remains a critical concern as the conflict continues to strain international relations. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of ongoing communication to manage the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)