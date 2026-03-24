U.S. Markets Surge as Oil Prices Tumble Amid Conflicting U.S.-Iran Dialogue Claims

On Monday, major U.S. stock indexes soared over 1%, buoyed by a drop in oil prices after President Donald Trump announced a deferral in military strikes against Iran. Trump's statement about 'productive conversations' with Tehran was contested by Iran's Parliament Speaker, yet positivity drove market gains.

Enthusiasm surged primarily after Trump's comments, as equities had dipped earlier amid threats to Israeli and Iranian infrastructure. The S&P 500 saw a significant gain of 73.77 points, closing at 6,580.25. The Nasdaq climbed 300.94 points, and the Dow added 631.06 points, reflecting a broad market recovery.

Oil prices plummeted over 10%, propelling cyclical sectors up while defensive sectors lagged. Bob Doll highlighted the relationship between oil prices and stock movements, noting economic sensitivity influences market behavior. The small-cap Russell 2000 outshone large caps, and fuel-reliant sectors like airlines and banks rallied significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)