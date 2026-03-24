Airport Leaders Urge Swift Congressional Action

On Monday, over 100 airport leaders rallied together, urging Congress to swiftly end a funding deadlock. This standoff has resulted in 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay, causing major security line delays.

The appeal came in a joint letter from the Airports Council International – North America and the American Association of Airport Executives. These groups, representing the interests of numerous airport CEOs, said they are deeply concerned about increasing operational disruptions.

The letter warns of the significant, growing, and potentially long-lasting impacts of the current shutdown, highlighting the urgent need for legislative resolution to restore stability at airports across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)