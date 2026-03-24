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Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Federal immigration officers appeared at major US airports amid a government shutdown. Deployment ordered after President Trump's decision disrupted travel as ICE officers patrolled terminals. While meant to support TSA, the move raised questions about immigration enforcement and increased anxiety among passengers already facing operational challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:49 IST
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports
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In an unexpected move, armed federal immigration officers have been deployed to major US airports, causing anxiety among passengers already grappling with travel disruptions due to a partial government shutdown. The Trump administration ordered these deployments to support Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff, whose ranks are thinning as funding remains in limbo.

Passengers spotted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers patrolling terminals and standing near security checkpoints at airports like Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International and John F. Kennedy International in New York. The unusually visible presence of ICE agents at TSA checkpoints has raised concerns about heightened tensions and operational efficacy.

Facing stalled negotiations over Department of Homeland Security funding, TSA workers struggle without pay. As ICE officers fill in, worries mount about their training and potential escalation at checkpoints. Union leaders and aviation workers question the necessity and cost-effectiveness of ICE's airport involvement, amid broader budget disputes fueled by the Trump administration's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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