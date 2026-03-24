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Vietnam Airlines Faces Jet Fuel Crisis: Canceled Flights on Domestic Routes

Vietnam Airlines is set to cancel 23 flights per week across several domestic routes starting April due to impending jet fuel shortages, announced by Vietnam's aviation authority. The shortage is attributed to disruptions in imports caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The airline is focusing on maintaining essential routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 24-03-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 08:10 IST
Vietnam Airlines Faces Jet Fuel Crisis: Canceled Flights on Domestic Routes
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Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to cancel 23 flights per week on various domestic routes starting in April, citing potential jet fuel shortages. The Vietnam aviation authority confirmed the news, attributing the issue to disrupted imports due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Belonging to the state-owned Vietnam Airlines Corp, the airline is giving priority to routes critical for national connectivity, trade, tourism, diplomacy, and domestic travel. From April 1, it will suspend seven domestic routes, cutting 23 flights weekly to manage fuel conservation. Affected routes include services from Hai Phong to Buon Ma Thuot, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, and Can Tho, as well as Ho Chi Minh City to Van Don, Rach Gia, and Dien Bien.

The airline has yet to respond to requests for comments on this matter. Previously, Reuters reported warnings from the CAAV about potential flight reductions beginning April. These concerns arose after China and Thailand stopped jet fuel exports amid the Iranian conflict, hence the apprehension of more pronounced shortages. Additional measures such as implementing fuel surcharges on international flights are also being considered.

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