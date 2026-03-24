U.S. Equities Show Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict

Amid the turmoil of the Iran conflict, U.S. equities have shown remarkable resilience compared to global counterparts, according to recent market analyses. With the U.S. equity market down only 4% since the onset of military action in late February, it contrasts starkly with steeper declines in Europe and Japan.

The U.S.'s shift towards a service-based economy and reduced oil dependency, highlighted by its leading oil production status, contribute to this resilience. Tech stocks, a substantial part of the U.S. index, have weathered the storm better than most, shedding less than 2% in value.

While analysts acknowledge the potential risks of prolonged conflict, they also highlight investor confidence in the U.S. as a relatively stable option. The strong U.S. dollar has fortified this position, reinforcing its image as a safe-haven trade amidst global uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)