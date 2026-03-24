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U.S. Equities Show Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict

U.S. stocks have weathered the impact of the Iran war better than other global markets, thanks in part to a strong dollar and a shift towards a service-based economy. However, prolonged conflict could still pose challenges, especially if it results in global economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:34 IST
U.S. Equities Show Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict
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Amid the turmoil of the Iran conflict, U.S. equities have shown remarkable resilience compared to global counterparts, according to recent market analyses. With the U.S. equity market down only 4% since the onset of military action in late February, it contrasts starkly with steeper declines in Europe and Japan.

The U.S.'s shift towards a service-based economy and reduced oil dependency, highlighted by its leading oil production status, contribute to this resilience. Tech stocks, a substantial part of the U.S. index, have weathered the storm better than most, shedding less than 2% in value.

While analysts acknowledge the potential risks of prolonged conflict, they also highlight investor confidence in the U.S. as a relatively stable option. The strong U.S. dollar has fortified this position, reinforcing its image as a safe-haven trade amidst global uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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