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Gold and Bonds: The Safe Havens That Aren't

In the wake of the Iran conflict, both gold and government bonds have failed to serve as safe havens for investors. Rising energy prices and inflation concerns have invalidated the traditional safety of these assets, demanding a reevaluation of portfolio strategies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:32 IST
Gold and Bonds: The Safe Havens That Aren't
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Investors looking for a haven in the chaos of the Iran conflict have found little solace in traditional safety nets like gold and government bonds. These assets, historically known as buffers during geopolitical unrest, have failed to protect portfolios amid rising energy prices and inflation concerns.

Gold, which enjoyed an unprecedented surge last year, is experiencing its worst month in over four decades. Typically a shield against global stress and inflation, its value has plummeted as the initial risks it priced in gave way to speculative frenzy and liquidity demands.

Meanwhile, government bonds, usually a conservative choice in mixed-asset portfolios, are also underperforming. The conflict-triggered inflation surge and central bank tightening have pounded bond returns, prompting experts to suggest diversification into commodities for a more balanced investment strategy.

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