Rethinking Safety: Bonds and Gold Stumble Amid Iran Conflict
As the Iran conflict roils markets, investors find traditional safe havens—government bonds and gold—failing them. With inflation and energy prices surging, these assets are underperforming, challenging assumptions about their reliability during crises. Historical analysis shows wars consistently yield real losses for bondholders, questioning bonds' role as financial buffers in turbulent times.
In the wake of the Iran conflict, investors seeking refuge in traditional safe havens like government bonds and gold are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory. With energy prices soaring and inflationary pressures mounting, these assets have faltered instead of providing the expected stability. This has sparked renewed scrutiny over their role during global crises.
Historically regarded as a buffer against market volatility, government bonds have shown a surprising vulnerability in times of war. A recent study spanning 300 years reveals that wars, including major conflicts and pandemics, have frequently resulted in substantial losses for bondholders, often outperforming equities and real estate. The findings raise questions about the long-term viability of bonds as a safeguard during fiscal shocks.
The ongoing Middle East conflict underscores the uncertainty plaguing modern markets. As central banks grapple with inflation and interest rate hikes, the traditional 60-40 equity-bond portfolio faces heightened risk. Financial experts suggest diversifying into commodities with scarcity premia to mitigate potential losses, highlighting the evolving dynamics of risk management in today's complex economic landscape.
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