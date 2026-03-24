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Barclays Bets Big on S&P 500 Amid Global Uncertainty

Barclays has increased its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500, citing strong corporate earnings from the technology sector and resilient economic growth. Despite rising risks, the British brokerage remains optimistic about U.S. equities, while warning that sustained high oil prices could impact inflation and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:24 IST
Barclays Bets Big on S&P 500 Amid Global Uncertainty
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In a bold move, Barclays has raised its target for the S&P 500 index by the end of 2026, projecting significant growth fueled by robust corporate earnings in the technology sector and a resilient U.S. economy.

Despite the current geopolitical tension resulting from the Iran conflict and the corresponding impact on oil prices, Barclays maintains a bullish outlook on American equities, noting the nation's continued nominal growth strength over other major global economies.

However, Barclays advises caution, highlighting potential risks of sustained high oil prices potentially driving inflation and pressuring the U.S. Federal Reserve, alongside redemption pressures in private credit funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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