Gold's Safe-Haven Status Under Siege Amidst Global Energy Shock

Gold, traditionally seen as a bastion of security in financial uncertainty, faces scrutiny amid the ongoing Iran conflict and subsequent global energy shock. Historically a go-to asset during crises, gold's dramatic slump in the wake of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran raises questions about its reliability.

Instead of serving as a refuge, gold has significantly underperformed, even lagging behind high-yield credit and emerging market stocks. With a drop of 17% in March alone, its performance pales in comparison to other assets, like the dollar and U.S. Treasuries, which also exhibit weaknesses.

As central banks potentially sell off Treasuries and the stability of safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen wane, investors are urged to adapt. Trading strategies that consider specific crises rather than defaulting to traditional assets might prove more advantageous.

(With inputs from agencies.)