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West Asia Conflict Impacting Indian Real Estate: A Geopolitical Shock

The ongoing West Asia conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is inflating construction costs in India, impacting the real estate sector significantly. Rising energy prices and disrupted supply chains threaten economic stability, with potential repercussions on affordable housing and a broader recession if the crisis persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:21 IST
West Asia Conflict Impacting Indian Real Estate: A Geopolitical Shock
Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating conflict in West Asia's Strait of Hormuz has started to ripple across the Indian real estate sector, as soaring energy prices inflate construction costs and pose a threat to economic stability. According to Niranjan Hiranandani, head of the National Real Estate Development Council and co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, the geopolitical tension is both unexpected and severely impactful on India's economy.

India's dependence on energy imports, comprising 75 to 80% of its consumption, means disruptions to critical shipping lanes instantly affect the petroleum-based products crucial for construction. Hiranandani highlighted that the tile production across the country has been notably impacted, with manufacturers already facing higher costs due to climbing petroleum prices.

While the real estate sector could rebound if the crisis resolves soon, Hiranandani warns of potential recession should the conflict drag on. He stresses a strategic pivot towards sustainability and alternative energy. The industry currently manages increased cement and steel expenses, albeit with limited short-term viability. Hiranandani cautions that further trade route restrictions could inflate costs even more, affecting material supply and escalating prices, especially in the affordable housing sector.

The affordable housing segment faces the brunt of inflationary pressures, with Hiranandani advocating for governmental intervention like tax concessions and citing past successful relief measures, including a 50% stamp duty reduction during the pandemic. Projections indicate that property prices could rise by up to 12% in the coming months. Despite these challenges, luxury housing remains buoyant, supported significantly by non-resident Indian buyers.

Hiranandani stresses the urgency for India to bolster self-reliance in this multipolar world, suggesting the government accelerates efforts towards self-sufficiency. With international trust waning, he advises considering alternative shipping routes, underscoring the geopolitical complexities reshaping global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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